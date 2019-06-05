Men 50 years and above will be offered the service

Dubai: A urology centre in Dubai has launched a free prostate cancer screening programme for Emiratis for the month of June.

The British Urology Day Surgical Centre will be opening its doors this month to Emiratis 50 years and above for free as part of its campaign to create a UAE-wide awareness drive among men on the importance of detecting prostate cancer at an early stage.

Dr Abdul Qader Al Zarouni, President of the Emirates Urological Society, said: “This campaign is focused on decreasing the number of individuals suffering from prostate cancer, and aims to reduce mortality rates in Dubai, and the wider UAE.”

Dr Nabil Mitri, President and Founder of The British Urology Day Surgical Centre, said: “Through this campaign, we are focused on conducting free screening sessions for citizens from all over the UAE during the next month and look forward to welcoming everyone in our centre located in Dubai’s Al Wasl Road.”