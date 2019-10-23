Dubai

The Holy Trinity Church in Oud Metha will conduct a free medical camp and blood donation camp on Friday for the benefit of the community.

The camp are being organized in collaboration with Dubai Health Authority and Noor Dubai Foundation and as part of the church’s celebration of its Golden Jubilee that will culminate in May 2020.

Medical specialists in the fields of endocrinology, ophthalmology, dentistry and general practioners will be present for the medical camp between 9am and 2pm.

Residents willing to donate their blood must be between 18 and 65 years old, should be of good health and must present their Emirates ID and passport with visa page before donating.

Blood donation takes roughly around 30 minutes. Each bag of donated whole blood can help save the lives of three or four people.