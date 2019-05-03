MoHAP’s Undersecretary Honours First Two Emirati Female Doctors Graduated from the Arab Board Programme Image Credit: WAM

Dubai

The first two Emirati women doctors to have graduated from the Arab Board of Health Specialisations - Dr Fayeza Ahmad Yousuf and Dr Aisha Al Shiba - were honoured by Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) at Kuwait Hospital on Thursday.

The two doctors, who specialise in ear, nose, throat, head and neck treatment with surgical and medical management, are considered the first batch of Emirati women doctors.

Dr Al Olama said the Ministry is proud of its medical competencies, while stressing a commitment to attract and develop more Emirati talents in order to fast-track Emiratisation in the healthcare sector.