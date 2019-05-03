Dubai
The first two Emirati women doctors to have graduated from the Arab Board of Health Specialisations - Dr Fayeza Ahmad Yousuf and Dr Aisha Al Shiba - were honoured by Dr Mohammad Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) at Kuwait Hospital on Thursday.
The two doctors, who specialise in ear, nose, throat, head and neck treatment with surgical and medical management, are considered the first batch of Emirati women doctors.
Dr Al Olama said the Ministry is proud of its medical competencies, while stressing a commitment to attract and develop more Emirati talents in order to fast-track Emiratisation in the healthcare sector.
“Healthcare is one of the country’s fast-growing sectors. In order to keep pace with growth, we always bet on our national medical competencies that are equipped with future skills,” Al Olama said.