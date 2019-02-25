Dr Farghaly said that the DHA was mindful of the Dubai Health Strategy 2021 goals as well as the health goals of the National Health agenda. “We are targeting these diseases through evidence-based medical practices and have goals such as reducing deaths due to cancer by 25 per cent, Similarly we have other goals on the National Health agenda like increasing life expectancy, reducing the incidence of obesity-related diseases and diabetes etc. Family medicine is the first line of defense that empowers the community towards preventive screening and early detection of these NCDs.”