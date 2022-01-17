In the first episode of this five-part GN vodcast, MS Talks – Keep Moving Forward, host and inspiring MS patient Muna Al Harbi described her journey from the despair of diagnosis to learning to live – and thrive – with her condition.

In the second episode she dives deeper into the disease itself, speaking to Dr Jihad Inshasi, a Professor of Neurology at the Bay Medical College and a Consultant Neurologist at Rashid Hospital, Dubai Health Authority – who explains what multiple sclerosis is, how it strikes, and dispels some common misunderstandings.

Dr Jihad says that although the origin of this life-changing condition is still unknown despite extensive study in the past 30 years, medics do have more insight now into the lifestyle and environmental factors that contribute to getting MS – including some that may surprise.

He also reveals relevant facts about who is most likely to get MS, again information that will likely be surprising: “It’s more in females than in males, it’s more in younger age, it may occur in certain parts of the world more than others, like it's more common in the Scandinavian countries, Scotland,” he reveals to Muna.

Episode 2 also tackles the fear and uncertainty around MS, showing how a patient’s outcome is rarely set in stone after a diagnosis and that there is much specialised care in the UAE that can help patients and their families.

As with everything in life knowledge is power. So, this is one health podcast you can’t afford to miss.

MS Talks - Keep Moving Forward is an in-depth five-part videocast series on multiple sclerosis in partnership with Novartis. Hosted by Muna Al Harbi, an MS patient, the series covers the challenges of living with the disease and how to manage them.