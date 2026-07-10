Eminent cardiologists present methods of prevention and management of heart disease

He said, “I am confident that this academic endeavor will significantly enhance our collective knowledge and contribute meaningfully to improving cardiovascular outcomes in our communities.”

The conference was a highly participative, interactive, and in-person event, with over 25 scientific lectures delivered by more than 40 distinguished national and international members, providing insights into real world challenges and the latest breakthrough interventions in the management of the disease.

Participation was accredited by the Dubai Health Authority with 7 CPD points.

In his televised address, Dr Moopen congratulated Dr Mittal and his team for steadfastly dedicating themselves in organising this conference for a decade.

He said during his address, “Over the past decade, SHAKE HEART has served as an important platform for advancing knowledge and sharing best practices and strengthening our collective commitment to reducing the burden of CVD.”

As part of the milestone 10th symposium, Dr Mittal honoured a select faculty of distinguished cardiologists with the fellowship of SHAKE as a mark of appreciation for their outstanding contribution to cardiovascular medicine, education and their efforts in improving patient outcomes.