Eminent cardiologists present methods of prevention and management of heart disease

Symposium focused on preventing CVD deaths and minimising disease impact
The 10th annual SHAKE symposium, held in Dubai on June 14, 2026, witnessed a substantial turnout of eminent cardiovascular disease specialists and allied healthcare professionals at a day-long conference.
The event was organised and presented by its chairman and founder, Dr Brajesh Mittal, an eminent interventional cardiologist, medical director of Medcare Hospital and head of its cardiology department.
This year the focus of the symposium was on preventing deaths and minimising the damage triggered by CVD.
SHAKE, which is an abbreviation for Saving Heart Attacks Key Efforts, is an annual conference held under the patronage of Dr Azad Moopen, Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, ever since its inception in 2015.
In his keynote address, Dr Mittal pointed out how CVD, particularly myocardial infarction, was the leading cause of mortality worldwide, resulting in over 17 million deaths annually and placing a staggering burden on the healthcare systems around the world.
He said, “I am confident that this academic endeavor will significantly enhance our collective knowledge and contribute meaningfully to improving cardiovascular outcomes in our communities.”
The conference was a highly participative, interactive, and in-person event, with over 25 scientific lectures delivered by more than 40 distinguished national and international members, providing insights into real world challenges and the latest breakthrough interventions in the management of the disease.
Participation was accredited by the Dubai Health Authority with 7 CPD points.
In his televised address, Dr Moopen congratulated Dr Mittal and his team for steadfastly dedicating themselves in organising this conference for a decade.
He said during his address, “Over the past decade, SHAKE HEART has served as an important platform for advancing knowledge and sharing best practices and strengthening our collective commitment to reducing the burden of CVD.”
As part of the milestone 10th symposium, Dr Mittal honoured a select faculty of distinguished cardiologists with the fellowship of SHAKE as a mark of appreciation for their outstanding contribution to cardiovascular medicine, education and their efforts in improving patient outcomes.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.