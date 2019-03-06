Shaikh Hamdan at the Health Chain event after launching the two smart systems for health care facilities. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: To prepare for the influx of 25 million tourists for Expo 2020, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Wednesday launched a smart health booking app and a new licensing system for health care specialists and facilities. The systems will help provide a seamless healthcare experience for tourists wishing to avail the world class health care facilities, officials said.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of the Dubai Executive Council launched the two systems on Wednesday.

Residents and tourist can book doctors, while doctors can register themselves on the app.

Health Booking

Dr Maisa Al Bustani, who headed the Innovation Cycle 2018, explained the health booking system that has gone live with effect from Wednesday. “This smart app [DubaiHealthBooking.com App] will be available on android and iOs platforms. Patients in Dubai or abroad looking to book a doctor or check into a hospital can log on to www.dubaihealthbooking.com.

On the landing page all one needs to do is upload his or her profile. Based on an individual’s requirement for a particular speciality or ailment, he/she will be provided both private and public hospital details and can make a booking for a consultation or surgery. Patients will be able to see services and facilities rated by other patients. The health booking system can be used by over 5.5 million residents and tourists in Dubai.

Licensing system

The Shereyan system for licensing of all health care professionals, including doctors, dentists, nurses, paramedics as well as that of clinics and hospitals was launched in 2011. However, AI and Blockchain technology have speeded up procedures. Explaining the new additions, Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation at DHA said: “Now registration for health care professionals sitting anywhere in the world can be done in five minutes. There is an automated Professional Qualification Review (PQR ), a verificaiton system which speeds everything up. Previously, this procedure took over two weeks. The AI enabled system will identify the speciality of the professional, ask him questions related to his field, complete verification in no time .The platform provides 90 per cent improvement in efficiency and speed.”

A screenshot of the Smart Booking system. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dr Al Mulla added that registered health care professionals can keep the registration remains active in the system upto five years and is accessible by all leading health care groups and hospitals who can invite any doctor from the registered database. Once they enter Dubai and begin working, the registration is valid up to one year.

Dubai has over 40,000 licensed health care professionals and 3.200 licensed health care facilities.

The Blockchain technology is going to be used to register Dubai Health Care City professionals with DHA with both entitities sharing a secure database. While the AI-powered system has gone live from January 20, the Blockchain technology empowered system will go live within a week.