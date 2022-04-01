Dubai: The Reverse Trasnciptase Polymerase Chain Reaction testing centre for COVID-19 situated at the Mall of Emirates has been closed down.
Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced on its twitter account that the authority has decided to shut down the centre. The announcement coincides with the drop in number of coronavirus positive cases. As COVID-19 cases have come down, the need for centres has shrunk and DHA is in the process of closing down more centres and consolidating their services. Dubai residents can check the DHA website www.dha.gov.ae for the updated list of rt-PCR centres operating in Dubai.