Dubai Fitness Challenge is back to push everyone to be healthy and active

Dubai: Can you spare 30 minutes for yourself for 30 days? If yes, dust off your running shoes and ditch your excuses.

The whole city of Dubai and no less than Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council will help you transform your life to a fitter and more active you.

Sheikh Hamdan is challenging all of Dubai’s nationals, residents and visitors, government entities, businesses and schools once again for this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).

Launched in 2017, the Fitness Challenge is the world’s first and only citywide fitness movement that aims to enforce lifestyle changes in baby steps, particularly 30 minutes a day, until the habit sticks.

The 30-day challenge will start on October 18 and run until November 16. It will offer an exciting month-long calendar of diverse and ‘on-trend’ fitness and wellness events, classes and programmes accessible across Dubai to ensure every individual is encouraged and motivated to embrace a happier and more active lifestyle.

“The Dubai Fitness Challenge is our mission to unify the city in one truly inclusive fitness movement, with a common goal of achieving and maintaining active lifestyles. As we enter into the third year of DFC, it is imperative that we recognise why this journey must start with each and every one of us, if we are to truly have a positive influence on the health and wellbeing of our families and the future generation,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“In each of DFC’s previous editions since its launch, I have been overwhelmed by the incredible participation and enthusiasm of all my fellow residents. And I count on even more to join in this year to help us achieve our goal of becoming “the most active city” in the world.”

The DFC 2019 promises to be more diverse, entertaining and action-packed than ever before – and is literally bringing fitness to every doorstep with its brand new ‘City is a Gym’ activation across the communities of Dubai.

‘City is a Gym’ has been designed to empower everyone to achieve their daily 30 minutes of activity during DFC by making fitness an accessible and convenient aspect of everyday life.

Two exciting Fitness Villages at Dubai Festival City Mall and Kite Beach, 10 community-based Fitness Hubs, over 40 different events including a world record-breaking HIIT class with Joe Wicks, will be set up. Plus more than 5,000 classes and activities will be held across the city.

The 30-day Challenge will also feature a host of health and wellness activities to provide a well-rounded fitness experience, catering to all ages and abilities.

How to participate