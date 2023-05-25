Mediclinic Middle East has selected Geneyx’ AI-based solution for next-generation sequencing data for rare and germ line diseases in its patients. The initiative aims to accelerate genetic diagnosis and research in the Middle East.
"Our research indicates that Geneyx will help us achieve our goals of improving patient outcomes, increasing efficiency, and equipping our geneticists with the tools to make the best decisions for patient care," said Dr Ramzy Ross, Director of Shared Allied Services at Mediclinic Middle East.
Mediclinic has collaborated with Digi7, an innovative healthcare solutions provider, to introduce this advanced technology. "Digi7 is dedicated to providing cutting-edge diagnostic capabilities in the UAE,” said Ahmed Al Haj, Founder and CEO of Digi7. “The partnership between Digi7 and Geneyx has the potential to transform diagnostic capabilities in the region and benefit the entire community.”
David Yizhar, CEO of Geneyx, said, “We are honoured to partner with Digi7 and Mediclinic in the Middle East and enable Geneyx to showcase its capabilities to a highly respected healthcare provider such as Mediclinic and gain valuable feedback to enhance our platform further. Additionally, working with Mediclinic Middle East helps to establish Geneyx as a trusted partner in the region’s overall healthcare market.”