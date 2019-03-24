Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced on Sunday that nine new hospitals and 12 One Day Surgery Centres will be built in Dubai between 2019 and 2020. The authority also said that expansion works were under way in six hospitals, in a bid to enhance Dubai’s investment attractiveness.

Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation, DHA, said that the significant investment growth being witnessed by the health sector has been made possible by the government support, facilities, and simplifying licensing procedures. Health care facilities in Dubai have increased from 2,903 in 2016 to 32,013 in 2018, including 33 hospitals, 912 pharmacies, 43 one day surgery centres, 45 labs and diagnosis centres as well as five fertility centres. Al Mulla added that the total number of licensed health professionals during the past year reached 38,318, including 8,203 doctors and 2,149 dentists, 16,445 staff in nursing and midwifery, 11,307 supporting medical professions and 214 in the field of complementary medicine.