Dubai: The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced updated national travel protocol, easing travel for vaccinated people.
The authority eased quarantine procedures for vaccinated people, according to the respective destinations in line with preventive and precautionary measures that ensure the safety of all community members.
“We urge everyone to get vaccinated with the continuous spread of COVID-19 variants across the world,” Saif Al Dhaheri, official spokesperson of the authority, said during the media briefing on Tuesday.
He also advised people to continue to strictly adhere to measures issued by competent authorities, like social distancing and wearing masks, even after taking the two shots of the vaccine.
“Taking vaccine and abiding by precautionary measures are the only ways to return to normality,” Al Dhaheri said.
The authority highlighted the importance of taking the vaccine in breaking the chain of infection, thereby leaving a positive impact on the UAE society.
Success of vaccination drive
The National Vaccination Campaign continues efforts to achieve its goals, reflecting the strength and resilience of the UAE’s health system. “69.89 per cent of people aged above 16, which is the category eligible for the vaccine, have been vaccinated, while 77.84 of people over 60 years have been vaccinated,” the NCEMA spokesperson said.
“The UAE’s way of handling the coronavirus pandemic is a model to be emulated by others, thanks to the country’s pre-emptive vision, success of frontline heroes and the efforts of health institutions,”” he added.
Eid Al Fitr holidays guidelines
The authority urged people to avoid family gatherings during Eid Al Fitr holidays and to extend congratulations of Eid via online networking platforms. People are also urged not to exchange gifts and food.