Abu Dhabi: The National Media Council (NMC) issued a decision on Saturday limiting the circulation of newspapers, magazines and marketing publications only to subscribers, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The decision, which will go into effect as of March 24 and until further notice, comes as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus. Awareness publications approved by health authorities are excluded from the decision. Subscribers and major outlets in shopping centres are also excluded. However, health and safety measures must be taken into account.

According to decision, these publications will not be allowed in all places that might be used collectively.