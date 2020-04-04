Six others were also handed sanctions for failing to charge display prices

An inspector of Sharjah Economic Development Department during inspection campaign at a pharmacy. Image Credit:

Sharjah: Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has shut down two pharmacies for unlawfully raising prices beyond 50 per cent and has punished six others for charging above prices displayed on posters.

Over 100 pharmacies were visited in the emirate to check on unlawful price hikes of sanitisers, masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic, flyers were also distributed to advise merchants on consumer ethics and how to prevent the spread of the virus.

Sultan Abdullah Bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said the move had been made to guarantee protection of consumer rights and to maintain public health. He added that taking advantage of the high consumption and demand for these items and raising their prices was illegal.

The SEDD is intensifying inspections throughout the emirate to ensure full compliance from traders.