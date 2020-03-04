Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi- A total of 215 people of various nationalities have been evacuated from China to the UAE where they were placed in the Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi.

The ‘UAE Homeland of Humanity’ initiative follows the orders of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to evacuate people from Arab and friendly countries from the landlocked area of Hubei, China to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed’s order is in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a gesture that reflects the UAE’s humanitarian approach to stand with brotherly and friendly countries and extend a helping need to them in difficult circumstances.

The people were evacuated by a plane equipped with all necessary medical equipment and supplies, and have been put under quarantine for 14 days at the Humanitarian City. They will be provided with the needed healthcare services in compliance with the World Health Organisation’s standards until they are fully recovered before returning them to their home countries.

The evacuation was carried out by a humanitarian response team consisted of a team of volunteers, including pilots and medical and administrative teams, who participated to enhance and highlight the humanitarian and voluntary role.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed tweeted, “I share in the UAE’s commitment to the greater good for humankind as we evacuate foreign nationals in Hubei. They will receive the best medical care before they return home. We thank the Chinese government for its assistance and acknowledge the great work of our citizen volunteers.”