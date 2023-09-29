Highlight
Besides providing 360-degree solutions for heart disease, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, has also taken several initiatives to educate patients on its causes and prevention
The cardiac department at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, is one of the leading centers in the UAE, providing top-notch care to cardiac patients across the region. Its extensive infrastructure includes state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge technology and the provision of advanced cardiac care services to diagnose, treat and manage heart disease.
Comprehensive Care
The hospital has multi-disciplinary teams offering care under different medical and surgical specialties. Among them, the cardiac department provides comprehensive solutions for the prevention, treatment and management of the full range of cardiovascular problems. The hospital follows the policies of the DOH, MOH, and DHA along with the latest international guidelines. Led by well-known cardiologists and cardiovascular surgeons, the hospital offers solutions ranging from preventive care to advanced interventional cardiology and a full array of surgical treatments.
A team of renowned specialists in cardiovascular medicine, equipped with cutting-edge medical technology and expertise, offers a comprehensive range of non-invasive, invasive and preventive cardiology services. They excel in advanced coronary and structural interventions, cardiac imaging and electrophysiology. The hospital is also equipped to handle acute emergencies such as STEMI (ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction), cardiac failure and cardiogenic shock and has a quick cardiac response team that ensures rapid and effective intervention.
The cardiac services handle complex coronary interventions like chronic total occlusions, bifurcation angioplasties, valve interventions, structural heart disease corrections, and pacemaker implantation.
Heart Surgery Program
Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, has a state-of-the-art operation theater complex with a dedicated 24/7 in-house team that routinely performs cardiovascular and thoracic procedures. The hospital offers two dedicated operation theaters for its cardiac surgery team, equipped with the most advanced machinery such as Heart Lung Machine, ECMO, Mobile ECMO, EVH and VATS to perform complex procedures with precision. The hospital boasts of a strong surgical team that combines expertise, innovation and dedication to ensure the best outcomes for patients undergoing cardiac procedures.
The heart surgery program at the hospital is guided by four pillars: skill, quality, safety and patient experience. It combines decades of surgical experience with advanced technology to offer an array of the latest and advanced procedures as well as services.
The department specializes in all significant aspects of adult cardiac procedures such as CABG on-pump and off-pump (beating heart surgery), valve repair and replacement procedures, repair of aortic dissections and aneurysms, arrhythmia surgery, etc. The hospital is equipped to perform ventricular procedure and surgery at the same time.
Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, is equipped with an anesthesia team comprising experts, including Dr. Sivan Pillay Azhagappan - Specialist & HOD - Cardiac Anesthesia, Dr. Arun Vijayakumar - Specialist Anesthesia, and Dr. Dileep Saxena - Specialist Anesthesia.
Burjeel Hospital has an extensive ICU facility that ensures critical cardiac patients receive the highest level of care and monitoring. The hospital’s hybrid cath lab facility enhances its ability to provide comprehensive cardiac care, including interventional procedures and surgery. As a renowned name in cardiac care, Burjeel Hospital is sought after by patients from diverse regions. The hospital serves as a hub for international patients, welcoming individuals from Africa, Europe and Asia.