Hana, who was diagnosed with a tumor in the gastrointestinal tract, is seen here with Dr Basil Ammori, a Consultant Laparoscopic Gastrointestinal and Bariatric Surgeon at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

In what has been a manifestation of meticulous deftness, expertise and comprehensive care, a Canadian expat living in Abu Dhabi was saved from cancer through a complex and rare proximal gastrectomy procedure at Burjeel Hospital.

The patient, Hana, underwent the surgery in April and has since been continuously examined for complications. Three months, since the surgery, the patient has shown no signs of recurrence of the disease.

Hana, an aviation strategic planner by profession, came to Burjeel Hospital, one of Abu Dhabi’s best state-of-the-art medical facilities, complaining of severe abdominal pain and dizziness. She has been experiencing difficulty in swallowing food and was found to be anemic.

Upon a series of medical investigation, she was diagnosed with a nine-centimeter gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). Caused by a specific genetic mutation, the tumor on the upper part of her stomach was huge and it partially blocked the passage of food into the stomach.

But fortunately, there was no evidence of the spread of the tumor to the adjunct parts of the body. Though tumors are, generally removed by the resection of the affected part, in Hana’s case, it was difficult due to its position and size. In these cases, normally, doctors resort to total gastrectomy, removal of the entire stomach. But this results in detrimental nutritional consequences and may impair the quality of life.

To avoid this, Professor Dr Basil Ammori, a Consultant Laparoscopic Gastrointestinal and Bariatric Surgeon at Burjeel Hospital, adopted a conservative approach – a laparoscopic keyhole surgery. The procedure was successful and the affected part was removed, preserving more than two-thirds of the patient’s stomach. The procedure preserved the vagus nerves of the patient, which are severed during traditional gastric resections, ensuring the normal functioning of the organ.

Dr Ammori said, “The patient responded well and left the hospital on the second day without complications. Her stomach functioned as normal. Further medical examinations for three months showed no evidence of recurrence of the disease or complications. The type of surgery Hana underwent – laparoscopic vagus-preserving proximal gastrectomy – is rare, and, to the best of my knowledge, is being carried out for the first time in the UAE.”