The facility handled over 60,000 cases in the past two years, and currently comprises 200 beds, 28 speciality clinics, and five “excellence centres” dedicated to heart and kidney diseases, mental health, intensive care, and neuroscience.

Al Thani said: “Enhancing health care offered to the public in general, and to children in particular, through the collaboration of various entities for a better health future is an integral part of elevating the quality of life. This is clearly outlined in the 50-Year Charter that was unveiled by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in January 2019.”