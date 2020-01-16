American Hospital, part of Mohamed & Obeid Al Mulla Group, one of the leading pioneers of private healthcare in the Middle East, is proudly inaugurated its robotic surgery services. The hospital is the first medical facility in Dubai to offer the fourth generation of the da Vinci Xi surgical system to conduct robotic surgery services, solidifying the Emirate’s position on a regional scale as a hub for medical tourism for patients seeking world-class professional care. Image Credit:

The surgery services were inaugurated by Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of Dubai Health Authority in the presence of Sherif Beshara, Chief Executive Officer of the hospital which is part of the Mohammed and Obaid Al Mulla Group,

Robotic assisted surgery allows surgeons to perform complex surgical procedures with more precision, flexibility, and control than conventional techniques, the latest edition enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgery with an advanced set of instruments, 3D-High Definition (3D-HD) vision system, and with 10 times magnification.

American Hospital, part of Mohamed & Obeid Al Mulla Group, one of the leading pioneers of private healthcare in the Middle East, is proudly inaugurated its robotic surgery services. The hospital is the first medical facility in Dubai to offer the fourth generation of the da Vinci Xi surgical system to conduct robotic surgery services, solidifying the Emirate’s position on a regional scale as a hub for medical tourism for patients seeking world-class professional care.

The da Vinci Xi instruments have mechanical wrists that bend and rotate to mimic the movements of the human wrist, allowing the surgeon to make small, precise movements inside the body.

Commenting on the Da Vinci robotic surgical system, Dr Hatem Moussa, consultant general surgeon and an international robotic surgery trainer at American Hospital, said: “With the addition of the robotic surgery system, we will be taking the surgery beyond the limits of human hands. da Vinci Xi surgical system is the latest development in the robotic surgery that we are proud to premiere in Dubai for the well-being of patients not only in the UAE but also patients coming to the region who are seeking the highest-quality medical care. Moreover, American hospital will be the only hospital in the region to perform robotic assisted single site surgery to minimise the risk of infection with one small scar only.”

Beshara remarked: “With a strong emphasis on global healthcare and medical expertise, our mission is to make the region healthier and happier through quality care that comes from latest technological equipment and to integrate artificial intelligence in our medical services. American Hospital consistently seeks the ultimate in-patient comfort and safety, and this new system is one additional step on that journey.”

