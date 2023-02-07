American Hospital Dubai, the region's leading healthcare provider and flagship brand of the Mohamad and Obaid AlMulla Group, and Al Futtaim Health, the healthcare division of Al Futtaim Group, are in the penultimate stages of partnership in which the American Hospital Care Network (AHCN) would take over management of Maison Lutétia Dubai, a leading aesthetics clinic.
Under this arrangement, Maison Lutétia Dubai would become a member of the prestigious AHCN, thus benefiting from the expertise and skills that have made American Hospital Dubai a regional healthcare leader.
American Hospital Dubai announced the launch of AHCN, its metamorphic initiative, at Arab Health 2023. The care network will help member healthcare providers enhance their clinical, educational and research-led healthcare and organisational performance through expertise and skills sharing.
AHCN members will gain exclusive access to American Hospital Dubai's knowledge and best practices, breakthroughs and solutions in advanced healthcare, research data and skill sets. Additionally, AHCN members can benefit from American Hospital Dubai's training programmes, educational resources, partnerships with global healthcare leaders and its consultant pool of experts.
Al Futtaim Health, part of Al Futtaim Group, is a leading healthcare provider in the UAE, delivering exceptional services and innovative solutions to the community. With a vast network of clinics and medical facilities, it offers comprehensive and value-adding healthcare through its HealthHub community health clinics.
"We are proud to be considered as Al Futtaim Health’s partner for the complete management of Maison Lutétia Dubai,” said Sherif Beshara, CEO of American Hospital Dubai. “We would welcome the clinic as a member of the American Hospital Care Network, our accelerator to enhance the region's clinical, educational and research-led healthcare and organisational standards."
Marwan Shehadeh, Group Director of Corporate Development at Al Futtaim Group, said the group was thrilled to be exploring this partnership with American Hospital Dubai. “Al Futtaim Health is committed to delivering world-class healthcare solutions, and this is a testament to our efforts in this regard,” he said. “Maison Lutétia Dubai joining the prestigious American Hospital Care Network is a step towards our goal of providing exceptional healthcare services to our community."