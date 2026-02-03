American Hospital Dubai signs agreement to acquire next-gen da Vinci 5 robotic surgery system

American Hospital Dubai, a leader in robotic surgery in the UAE and the region, signed an agreement with Al Naghi Medical, a leading provider of medical devices in the UAE, to acquire the da Vinci 5 robotic surgical system from Intuitive, the global leader in robotic surgical systems.

This milestone acquisition reinforces American Hospital Dubai’s position at the forefront of surgical innovation and robotic-assisted care in the region.

American Hospital Dubai has played a pioneering role in adopting and advancing robotic-assisted surgery in the Middle East. The da Vinci 5 joins the existing da Vinci systems operated by American Hospital Dubai, which include the da Vinci Xi and the da Vinci SP (Single Port) robotic system, the first in the Middle East. This positions American Hospital Dubai as one of the most comprehensive and advanced robotic surgery platforms in the region, strengthening its role as a centre of excellence for advanced robotic surgery, education, and clinical outcomes.

The da Vinci 5 system, with over 150 enhancements, marks the next era of robotic-assisted surgery. Among its features is Force Feedback technology, a first-of-its-kind enhancement that enables surgeons to gauge the pressure applied to tissue during surgery, thereby significantly improving tissue handling and enhancing recovery time.

Other features of the da Vinci 5 include higher resolution, ultra-realistic 3D imaging, exponentially greater computing power (10,000 times more), and a console that provides greater operational comfort for surgeons. These enhancements increase efficiency and precision, reducing tissue trauma.

The expanded da Vinci robotic surgical portfolio will enable American Hospital Dubai to tailor its approaches to a broader range of robotic surgical needs across specialties, further enhancing precision in complex minimally invasive techniques and promoting advanced surgical training.

Through its collaboration with Intuitive and Al Naghi Medical, American Hospital Dubai continues to bring world-class medical technologies to the Middle East.

“American Hospital Dubai is committed to investing in technologies that elevate patient care and surgical excellence," said Roudaina Haddad, Deputy Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai and Group Chief Operating Officer. "The acquisition of the da Vinci 5 system reflects our strategic vision to remain a regional leader in robotic surgery while expanding our capabilities to perform increasingly complex and delicate procedures with the highest levels of precision and safety.”

Mona Qaisi of Al Naghi Medical said, “Al Naghi Medical is proud to partner with Intuitive and American Hospital Dubai to introduce the da Vinci 5 system. This collaboration reflects a shared mission to advance robotic surgery in the Middle East and to support institutions that are setting new standards in surgical care.”