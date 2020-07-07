The robotic surgery system at the American Hospital Dubai, da Vinci Xi surgical system, is renowned for creating versatile systems that provide multi-quadrant access for a variety of complex procedures Image Credit: Supplied

American Hospital Dubai, part of Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group, has won a prestigious award for Excellence in Robotic Surgery Services from Global Brands Magazine, a leading independent publication based in the United Kingdom. American Hospital Dubai was recognised for its exceptional commitment to innovation, quality service, branding, customer service, and its overall performance in providing robust healthcare for patients in the UAE and across the wider region. American Hospital Dubai is the only hospital in the Middle East to win this award. It was selected from a very competitive group of entrants, all of whom demonstrated unique and exceptional service delivery towards evolving healthcare sectors.

Robotic-Assisted surgery is a process that allows surgeons to perform complex surgical procedures with more precision, flexibility, and control than conventional techniques. The latest edition enables surgeons to perform minimally invasive surgery with an advanced set of instruments, 3D- High Definition (3D-HD) vision system, and with ten times magnification. The da Vinci Xi instruments have mechanical wrists that bend and rotate to mimic the movements of the human wrist- allowing the surgeon to make small, precise movements inside the body.

“American Hospital Dubai was the first medical facility in Dubai to offer the fourth generation of da Vinci Xi surgical system to conduct robotic surgery services,” said Dr Hatem Mousa, Consultant General Surgeon at the American Hospital Dubai. “Several complex procedures have been performed so far with success. Some of these include surgical removal of the gallbladder with tiny incisions; hysterectomy - surgical removal of the uterus or other reproductive organs; myomectomy - surgical removal of uterine fibroids; sacrocolopopexy - surgery for uterine or prolapsed and Prostactomy involving surgical removal of the prostate and kidneys. Besides, removal of colon, rectum, small intestine and stomach cancer; and repair of different hernias.”

Dr Hatem added American Hospital had completed over 100 surgeries since the launch of the robotic-assisted surgery services, and overall, patients have experienced several benefits ranging from lower levels of pain, less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, minimal scarring, and overall recovery compared to other surgical approaches.

“We have endeavoured to constantly seek advances to improve further and develop our offering to enhance the quality of healthcare for our patients,” said Sherif Beshara, CEO of Mohamed and Obaid Al Mulla Group. “Technology, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and the use of innovative data offers great opportunities for making progress in areas of virtual medicine, population health management, innovative use of data analytics and visualisation as well as advanced clinical decision support. Through continuous innovation, we look to minimise the burden of chronic diseases for the benefit of our patients.”

Global Brands Magazine is a leading brand magazine providing opinions and news related to various brands across the world. A fully independent branding magazine, Global Brands Magazine represents an astute source of information from across industries.