American Hospital Dubai performs region’s first non-invasive procedure for ganglion cysts

American Hospital Dubai, the regional leader in innovative medical procedures, has achieved another milestone in surgical excellence with the region’s first percutaneous non-surgical full ganglion resection, a breakthrough non-invasive solution for ganglion cysts. This procedure reaffirms the hospital’s reputation as a leader in innovative, minimally invasive medical techniques.

What is a ganglion cyst?

A ganglion cyst is a fluid-filled lump that commonly appears on the wrist, knee or hand, arising from a joint or tendon sheath. Though usually harmless, it can cause pain, limit movement, or be cosmetically concerning.

Traditional options and their drawbacks

Open surgery requires an incision, sutures, and a recovery period of several weeks. Patients often need postoperative therapy and must restrict activity while the wound heals.

Simple aspiration, or draining, involves needle withdrawal of the cyst fluid with no incision, but the cyst frequently recurs because the stalk feeding the cyst remains intact.

The new percutaneous ultrasound guided ganglionectomy

Using high-resolution diagnostic ultrasound and an arthrogram, physician maps the cyst’s exact location, its feeding channels, and surrounding structures (blood vessels, nerves, tendons). A microblade is then inserted through a tiny skin puncture — percutaneous meaning through the skin — following a safe, ultrasound visualised pathway that avoids vital tissues. The cyst is excised completely and removed.

Benefits for patients

There are no sutures involved in this procedure; only a drop of skin glue seals the puncture site.

There are no activity restrictions either. Patients can resume use of full hand the same day.

This procedure eliminates recurrence risk associated with simple drainage while avoiding the incision, scarring, and postoperative therapy required by open surgery.

“We are very proud to perform the region’s first-ever percutaneous, non-surgical ganglion cyst removal,” says Dr Ayman Tarabishy, Consultant Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Brain Injury Medicine and Pain Medicine at American Hospital Dubai. “This technique offers the best of both worlds: definitive removal of the ganglion cyst without the burden of traditional surgery.”

Dr Tarabishy holds a rare combination of triple American board certifications and APCA RMSK certification in diagnostic and interventional musculoskeletal sonography.

“American Hospital Dubai is committed to offering the most innovative surgeries for its patients to support their recovery and well-being, and we will continue to expand the horizons of surgical excellence in the UAE and the region,” he added.