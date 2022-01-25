American Hospital Academic Institute (AHAI), the education arm of American Hospital Dubai, aims to develop talented medical staff in the UAE, training more than 400 professionals for the healthcare sector within two years of its inception.

The academy acquired affiliation with leading medical schools in the UAE such as the University of Sharjah, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences and Gulf Medical University, empowering fresh talent to build a career in the healthcare segment.

“American Hospital Dubai ensures its commitment to promoting the highest standards of patient care, research and education in the region,” says Sherif Beshara, Group CEO at Mohamed & Obaid Almulla Group, the holding company of American Hospital Dubai. “Our vision is to assist in developing the next generation of healthcare leaders. Students will receive sound clinical training and first-hand knowledge of the most advanced medical treatments and procedures, raising the overall healthcare efficiency in our community and beyond.”

Prof. Firas Alani, MD. FACC, Chairman of AHAI, says, “AHAI embodies the mission of AHD, which aims to elevate the level of education of healthcare professionals in the region to the highest standards in parallel with its peers in the North America and European fronts. We are armed with a number of elite, highly accomplished faculty members from different disciplines who are internationally recognised as superb educators passing on their knowledge to young healthcare professionals who are pursuing their careers in medicine, dentisry, medical technology, pharmacy and dietary fields.”

AHAI’s world-class medical facility is close to a world-class university, jointly developing the next generation of healthcare professionals. The academy brings qualified doctors affiliated with the university, well-equipped laboratories and other world-class facilities to impart excellent academic studies in theory and practical.

AHAI has also established a combined research committee with the collaboration of faculty from the University of Sharjah IRB Joint Committee, which undertakes groundbreaking medical research that is a catalyst for positive change for the region and beyond.

The academy is a significant investment by the American Hospital Dubai that gives opportunities for health workforce development, increased health translational research and improved patient-centred care.

The academy has successfully trained many medical students from different countries seeking education in different disciplines such as internal medicine, general surgery, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, ENT, ophthalmology and dermatology.