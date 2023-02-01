American Hospital Dubai, the leader in robotic surgery, announced a strategic agreement with Emitac Healthcare Solutions (EHS) and Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, through which Varian will equip the hospital with a Halcyon system, a linear accelerator used for radiation therapy. American Hospital Dubai is the first private healthcare entity in the UAE to bring this facility to the UAE.

Sherif Beshara, CEO of American Hospital Dubai; Mohammed Kenanah, CEO of EHS; and Laurent Amiel, President, Radiation Oncology Solutions, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Varian, signed the agreement at the ongoing Arab Health. Emitac Group is a UAE-based conglomerate that includes healthcare solutions, finance, IT and other sectors, and has a collaboration with Varian.

The Halcyon system is an innovative radiation therapy system with a human-centred design that enables care providers to deliver precise, image-guided treatment. With integrated imaging, ease of use, and fast treatment times, the Halcyon system can streamline the cancer treatment process.

The Halcyon system at American Hospital Dubai will feature Varian's IDENTIFY system, which includes capabilities to support surface-guided radiation therapy (SGRT), with the goal of improving radiation precision. IDENTIFY helps the radiation therapist track a patient's movements during treatment, helping to ensure on-site sub-millimeter dose accuracy. This can help make the radiation sessions faster, more efficient, and more accurate, altogether improving the patient's treatment experience.

American Hospital Dubai's Center of Complex Cancer Care is a regional leader in oncological treatments. The centre, launched in 2005, offers an integrated and multidisciplinary cancer care programme run by highly qualified American Board-Certified doctors with extensive experience in complex surgeries and radiation oncology.

"Our partnerships with EHS and Varian for the Halcyon system is another milestone in our journey to offer our patients the most advanced cancer therapies,” says Beshara. “American Hospital Dubai has always pioneered partnerships as a healthcare leader, bringing the best and the latest treatments to the region. We will continue to keep pace with innovations to be the beacon for the highest quality medical care to thrive in the UAE and the region."

Kenanah adds, "Our strategic partnership with Varian enables us to bring the latest clinical innovations and solutions in cancer radiotherapy to the UAE and the region. Contracting with American Hospital Dubai to install the Varian Halcyon in their facility brings us ahead of our game as this linear accelerator will be the first Halcyon in the GCC region, allowing American Hospital Dubai to cater to a higher count of oncology patients with accuracy and cutting-edge precision. Together, EHS and American Hospital Dubai as clinical partners will continue to envision a world without fear of cancer."

Laurent Amiel, President, Radiation Oncology Solutions, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Varian, says, "We are proud to partner with the American Hospital Dubai to make this advanced cancer treatment technology available to patients across the region. We look forward to completing the installation and training of AHD staff as we continue our work to expand access to cancer care in the Middle East, Africa and beyond."