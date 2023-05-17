The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has recognised American Hospital Dubai for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients who come to a cardiac cath lab for care. American Hospital Dubai was awarded Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation in January based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients.
Hospitals that have proven exceptional competency in treating patients requiring cardiac catheterisation have standardised their assessment process for patients before catheterisation to ensure quality and patient safety. They ensure care in the procedure room for sedation, infection control, radiation safety and universal protocol, and time-out procedures are fully coordinated. They have mastered the appropriate transfer to a cath recovery unit to better monitor and track complications, enhance physician-to-patient communication, patient-family communication, discharge instructions and follow-up information.
“American Hospital Dubai has demonstrated its commitment to providing the MENA region with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award American Hospital Dubai with Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation.”
Hospitals receiving Cardiac Cath Lab Accreditation from the ACC must take part in a multi-faceted clinical process that involves completing a gap analysis; examining variances of care; developing an action plan; a rigorous onsite review; and monitoring for sustained success.
Improved methods and strategies of caring for patients include streamlining processes, implementing guidelines and standards, and adopting best practices in the care of cath lab patients. Facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed an array of stringent criteria and have organised a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians and other administrative staff that earnestly support the efforts leading to improved patient outcomes.
“We are proud to receive the ACC’s accreditation for our cath lab care,” said Sherif Beshara, CEO of American Hospital Dubai. “The journey to accreditation demands uncompromising and thorough standards, and the recognition affirms our rigorous clinical processes, skilled personnel, and gold-standard patient care. American Hospital Dubai’s Heart and Vascular Center is a regional leader in cardiac treatments, and we are committed to performing in a permanent state of excellence in everything we do.”
The specialists at the American Hospital Dubai’s Heart and Vascular Center offer advanced treatments, interventional cath lab procedures, and vascular and cardiothoracic surgery. The center also provides world-class paediatric care and surgery led by some of the best paediatric cardiologists in Dubai.