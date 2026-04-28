American Hospital Dubai expands its advanced sleep surgery options with HNS therapy

American Hospital Dubai performed its first Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation (HNS) therapy, marking a milestone in its advanced sleep surgery options. A highly complex procedure, Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation (HNS) therapy, also known as Upper Airway Stimulation (UAS), is performed on patients with sleep apnea, a chronic sleep problem marked by recurring pauses in breathing during sleep, typically caused by airway obstruction.

The hypoglossal nerve controls tongue movements required for speech and swallowing, among other functions, and dysfunction of this nerve can likely lead to sleep apnea.

Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation therapy involves placing an implant that stimulates the nerve by sending signals that help the tongue move forward, thereby expanding the airway, preventing airway obstruction and improving breathing.

The implant is placed under general anesthesia during an outpatient procedure, and after the operation, patients can return home the same day. The patient can activate the device via a remote control before sleep.

Dr Jessica Schwarts Pumar, Specialist ENT and Sleep Surgeon at American Hospital Dubai, performed the surgery. “This is a new milestone for American Hospital Dubai,” she said. “The highly complex Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation (HNS) therapy, a first for our hospital, demonstrates our excellence in delivering advanced sleep surgery options for the region. The patient came in for the post-operative follow-up and is showing excellent recovery and improvement in sleep patterns.”

One-stop solution provider for sleep disorders

American Hospital Dubai’s Sleep Medicine Department is a one-stop solution for all sleep disorders in adults and children. The state-of-the-art facility provides consultations, diagnoses, and treatments for all sleep disorders, including sleep monitoring, using the most advanced digital and analogue equipment to provide precise information and personalized treatment.

The Department’s Adult Sleep Medicine programme offers comprehensive treatment for sleep apnea, insomnia, excessive sleepiness (narcolepsy), and hypersomnia, as well as sleep movement disorders such as restless legs syndrome, and sleep-related behaviours such as night terrors, nightmares, confusional arousals, and nocturnal seizures.

American Hospital Dubai’s Department of Sleep Medicine adopts a multidisciplinary approach, involving neurologists, lung specialists, behavioural specialists, psychiatrists, and otolaryngologists, and integrates expertise from internal medicine, cardiology, ENT, neurology, pulmonary, allergy, and critical care medicine to deliver the most comprehensive solutions and results-oriented outcomes.

“We are extremely proud of our expertise in sleep surgery options, and HNS therapy is another step in our journey towards excellence,” said Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai.

“American Hospital Dubai will continue to bring the latest treatments and innovations to the UAE and the region, enabling our patients to experience the most satisfying health outcomes, and our milestones are a testimony to our commitment."