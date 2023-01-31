American Hospital Dubai's futuristic stand at Arab Health 2023 demonstrates its regional leadership in healthcare. A kinetic space embodying the synergy of human-enabled technology to advance healthcare, the immersive stand is a fusion of tactility, sensory stimulation and information, offering visitors a firsthand experience of American Hospital Dubai's trailblazing innovations and services.

A long-standing Arab Health participant and this year's Platinum Sponsor, American Hospital Dubai integrates vision and performance in informative technological activations to educate visitors. The stand provides a 360-degree view of healthcare through visual connections between the clinical and the technological. Each component of the stand is dynamic, fluid and seamless, creating the perfect environment to showcase American Hospital Dubai's path-defining evolution.

Walking the talk on medical excellence leadership, the American Hospital Dubai stand at Arab Health 2023 showcases the following.

American Hospital Digital Channel, Click and Learn

The health channel is another iteration of the hospital's commitment to helping people live healthier lives. The largest health assembly created by media, digital and medical experts, the channel offers the highest-quality health information from American Hospital Dubai's internationally certified doctors and specialists on healthy lifestyle education, medical breakthroughs, disease management, mental health and the latest treatments and medical technologies, such as AI and robotics and more.

American Hospital Dubai Care Network (AHDCN): Sharing Brand Value and Vision

Among its latest initiatives, AHDCN aims to use the power of the collective to raise the bar of healthcare performance for the greater good.

AHDCN members will gain exclusive access to American Hospital Dubai's best practices, advanced healthcare breakthroughs and solutions, research data and skill sets, training programmes, and partnerships with global healthcare leaders.

AHDCN has five significant objectives for its members: Enhance expertise, boost efficiencies, extend knowledge, sharpen competitive edge, and extend impact.

Swipe and Throw: Centers of Excellence in Complex Diseases

At a swipe, information on American Hospital's Centers of Excellence will come alive on a dynamic wall. Visitors will learn of the advanced healthcare solutions for complex diseases offered by the centres in cardiology, cancer, orthopedics and robotic surgery. American Hospital's Centers of Excellence are regional leaders in advanced healthcare solutions for complex diseases.

Robotic Arm: The Agent of Transformation

American Hospital Dubai is a robotic surgery role model in UAE and the region, initiating the use of this advanced technology in 2000. Visitors will have a highly inclusive experience with the Robotic Arm, whose activation will show dynamic content on a moving wall.

American Hospital Academic Institute (AHAI): Building the Future

American Hospital Dubai's education arm was launched in October 2019 to help medical students worldwide receive high-quality clinical training and firsthand knowledge of advanced treatments and procedures.

AHAI has successfully trained students in general surgery, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, ENT, ophthalmology and dermatology.

American Hospital Dubai's IVF Clinic: Humans and Science Synergy

The state-of-the-art clinic offers advanced in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) procedures to meet the growing demand for fertility-related treatments and services in the UAE and the region. It provides diagnostic testing, the latest reproductive techniques and egg or sperm-freezing facilities.

American Children Center: Leading the Way

The centre offers paediatric care for newborns, infants, children and adolescents, including in advanced fields such as cardiology, nephrology, neurology, psychiatry and surgery. It is the only private healthcare entity in the UAE providing the broadest range of care.

American Hospital Dental Institute: The Next Frontier of Care

It offers the full spectrum of medical and dental treatments and aesthetic/cosmetic procedures with advanced services, including AI dentistry, forensic dentistry, sports dentistry, and robotic Dentistry.

American Hospital Dubai's Journey of Milestones

Since its launch in 1996, American Hospital Dubai has consistently set benchmarks in quality treatments, patient-focused care, and research and innovation. Arab Health 2023 visitors will get an insightful look at these accomplishments.

"It is always a privilege to be a part of Arab Health, the most transformative agent for global healthcare,” says Sherif Beshara, CEO of American Hospital Dubai. “Visitors to Arab Health 2023 will witness an unforgettable immersive experience at the American Hospital Dubai stand. We are pleased to help visitors understand how our human-enabled technology shapes the future. We've delivered the highest quality of patient-centric care for more than 26 years, guided by our vision, innovation, and investment in medical research, and we feel privileged to share our journey, experience and values with the world."