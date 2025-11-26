American Hospital Dubai conducts first prostate aquablation procedure in Dubai

American Hospital Dubai has achieved a groundbreaking medical milestone with the successful completion of the city’s first prostate aquablation procedure. This landmark accomplishment signals a new era in minimally invasive urological surgery in the region, reinforcing the hospital’s commitment to advancing patient-centered, precision-based care.

Aquablation therapy, a pioneering advancement in prostate treatment, is an innovative, robot-assisted surgical procedure for addressing benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a common condition affecting millions of men worldwide. Unlike conventional surgical methods, Aquablation combines the precision of robotic technology with the power of a high-velocity water jet to remove excess prostate tissue with remarkable accuracy, eliminating the need for heat during the procedure.

This innovative approach greatly diminishes the risk of side effects commonly linked with traditional prostate surgeries, such as sexual dysfunction or incontinence. The outcome is a quicker recovery, reduced hospital stay, and a safer, more comfortable experience for patients.

By introducing Aquablation, American Hospital Dubai once again affirms its leadership in robotic-assisted and minimally invasive procedures within the UAE and the region, fulfilling its commitment to providing patients with the most advanced and compassionate care available.

The procedure was performed by Dr Muhammad Elmussareh, Director of Urology, consultant urologist, and robotic surgeon at the American Hospital Dubai. Dr Elmussareh, a specialist in robotic and minimally invasive urologic surgery, was supported by a multidisciplinary team of anesthesiologists, nurses, and operating room staff, who ensured a smooth, successful outcome.

The success of this inaugural case enhances the hospital’s reputation as a regional centre of excellence in robotic and minimally invasive surgery. American Hospital Dubai's Robotic Centre of Excellence commenced its journey in robotic surgical services in 2020. It was the first private healthcare facility to introduce the 4th Generation da Vinci Xi surgical system to the UAE and the broader region. In just over five years, the Robotic Centre of Excellence has developed into a regional hub for precise outcomes across various surgical disciplines, securing American Hospital Dubai a prominent position in the UAE's robotic surgery landscape.

Speaking on the successful introduction of the procedure, Dr. Elmussareh said, “Aquablation represents the future of prostate surgery. It allows us to treat enlarged prostates with unrivalled precision while preserving the patient’s natural functions. It brings new hope to men suffering from prostate enlargement by offering them a modern, effective, and patient-friendly alternative to traditional surgery.

“We are proud to offer this advanced treatment here in Dubai, making world-class care accessible locally.”