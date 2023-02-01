American Hospital Dubai, the leader in robotic surgery, will acquire a Medtronic Mazor X Stealth Edition Robotic Guidance System for spinal surgeries. American Hospital Dubai is the first private healthcare provider in the Middle East to employ this technology from Medtronic, the leading global healthcare technology company, to treat spinal problems.
Sherif Beshara, CEO of American Hospital Dubai, and Majid Kaddoumi, Senior Vice President and President, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Russia of Medtronic, signed a memorandum of understanding on the second day of Arab Health, ushering in a new chapter in advanced robotics training in the region.
The Mazor X Stealth Edition Platform is the next-generation robotic guidance system used by leading hospitals worldwide. It assists surgeons with three critical assets: pre-operative planning, robotic guidance precision and surgical navigation by providing real-time 3D visualisation of the patient's anatomy, precise navigation customised for the patient, and a correct surgical pathway for the best outcome. The surgery benefits include a high rate of outcome predictability for the surgeon, less blood loss, minimal infection, and a faster recovery for the patient.
The Mazor X Stealth is a combination of Medtronic's 15 years of Mazor robotic guidance and 25 years of Stealth Navigation technology, resulting in complete precision and planning to achieve the highest success rate in spinal surgeries.
American Hospital Dubai is a leader in robotics surgeries in the region, with over 1,000 robot-assisted surgeries performed since 2000, when it introduced the technology.
"We are delighted to announce that we are acquiring the Mazor X Stealth edition robotic guidance system for spinal surgeries,” says Sherif Beshara, CEO of American Hospital Dubai. “This next-generation technology is a first for the Middle East, in keeping with American Hospital Dubai's commitment to offering the most advanced medical treatment and care. It sets another benchmark in our robotic surgery expertise and further strengthens Dubai's role as a medical excellence hub."
Majid Kaddoumi, Senior Vice President and President, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Russia, says, “The Mazor X Stealth Edition technology provides a transformative robotic system that elevates the value-driven solutions for spinal care. I am confident that this system will serve the goal of the American Hospital Dubai to accelerate the advancement and adoption of robotic-assisted technologies in the UAE while providing a higher degree of accuracy of the spine surgical procedure that will enhance patients’ outcome.”