Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of Mohamed & Obaid Almulla Group, the holding company of American Hospital Dubai, and Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, signed the agreement Image Credit: Supplied

American Hospital Dubai, the UAE’s premier and preferred healthcare destination, and Jetex, a global leader in executive aviation, announced a new partnership to deliver efficient, state-of-the-art medical travel services for international patients.

The strategic partnership was revealed on the sidelines of Arab Health 2021, the largest gathering of healthcare and trade professionals in the MENA region.

The agreement takes Dubai’s medical tourism to the next level, operating at the intersection of private aviation and medical urgencies.

A fleet of ambulance aircraft equipped with intensive care units, can transport patients from any part of the world to American Hospital Dubai. The ambulance aircraft guarantee top-quality medical assistance and attention throughout the journey.

Upon arrival at the Jetex VIP Terminal in Dubai, American Hospital Dubai’s medical team will welcome the patients and accompanying family members and facilitate ground or helicopter transportation to the hospital. In addition, Jetex Premier Experience can arrange hotel accommodation and other services for the family members during their stay in the city.

Renowned for its world-class medical professionals, cutting-edge medical technology, excellent diagnostics and affordable care and services, Dubai’s status as a hub for medical tourism will receive a further boost with this new venture.

Established in 1996, the 252-bed American Hospital is a premier private healthcare provider in the Middle East and the medical destination of choice for international patients. It delivers world-class patient care in more than 40 medical and surgical specialties focusing on highly personalized care and treatment programmes.

Jetex, a trusted name in private aviation, facilitates efficient transportation of international patients and their accompanying family members, paying keen attention to their requests and cultural expectations to ensure a comfortable, safe travel experience.

Welcoming the agreement, Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of Mohamed & Obaid Almulla Group, the holding company of American Hospital Dubai, said, “We are delighted to partner with Jetex, a leader in executive aviation, on this initiative. American Hospital Dubai has always taken the lead in providing the most advanced services in healthcare. This partnership underlines our commitment to offer the highest level of facilitation to international patients and ensure that we are with them every step of their journey with us. In addition, I believe this initiative will play a significant role in strengthening Dubai’s status as the hub of medical tourism.”

Commenting on the signing of the agreement, Adel Mardini, Founder & CEO of Jetex, said: “We are proud to announce the partnership between the American Hospital Dubai and Jetex, and launch the world’s leading global healthcare programme. We did in-depth research of the international best practice in this area and took it to a brand-new level to reflect the vision of Dubai as the global center of medical excellence. We aim to ensure that patients, wherever they may be in the world, can count on us at the most challenging times to transport them efficiently and safely to their medical destination.”