American Hospital Dubai and HEI Global Health partner to build an AI-powered revenue cycle innovation

American Hospital Dubai (AHD), one of the Middle East's premier private healthcare providers and a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, and HEI Global Health (HEI), a global healthcare technology and consulting company, has announced a strategic partnership to jointly build and implement RevOptix, HEI's AI-powered revenue cycle and patient accounting intelligence platform, while establishing American Hospital Dubai as the inaugural Alpha Partner for the solution.

Under the agreement, HEI will deploy its Revenue Cycle Software Suite to help American Hospital Dubai improve financial performance, streamline revenue cycle operations, and enhance the patient financial experience through artificial intelligence, workflow automation, predictive analytics, and real-time operational intelligence.

As the inaugural RevOptix Alpha Partner, American Hospital Dubai will leverage its expertise and collaborate directly with HEI's product, engineering, and executive leadership teams to jointly build and validate new capabilities in a live healthcare environment. The partnership will help shape future product innovation while providing AHD early access to next-generation technologies.