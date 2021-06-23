American Hospital Dubai, the flagship of Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group and a pioneering private healthcare provider in the Middle East and Etisalat Digital, announced a collaboration to enhance patient experience at the healthcare provider facilities. The initiative combines multiple digital technologies that will improve patient experience and access for a seamless wellness journey.
This customised solution will provide real-time information and data where it will eliminate operational bottlenecks and address patient concerns. In addition, advanced data analytics will enhance American Hospital Dubai’s capacity planning.
The strategic partnership was revealed on the sidelines of Arab Health 2021, the largest gathering of healthcare and trade professionals in the MENA region.
Welcoming the partnership, Sherif Beshara, Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed & Obaid Al Mulla Group, the holding company of American Hospital Dubai, said: “We cherish our partnership with Etisalat and are proud to cross another milestone in operational excellence. American Hospital Dubai is committed to delivering the highest quality patient-focused care, and the initiative is evidence of our desire to continuously improve our services to enhance healthcare and patient experience.”
Salvador Anglada, Group Chief Business Officer Etisalat, said: “We are pleased to continue our collaboration with American Hospital Dubai as their preferred technology partner to conquer new frontiers in digital transformation. This resonates with our strategy of driving the digital future by enabling our partners with innovative solutions.”