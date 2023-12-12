Highlight
The collaboration unites two titans in precision healthcare and engineering expertise to establish new healthcare and automotive engineering benchmarks
In a historic collaboration, American Hospital Dubai, a leader in regional healthcare and innovator in the acquisition of cutting-edge equipment for patient safety, proudly announces a transformative partnership with AGMC BMW, the official BMW Group importer for Dubai, Sharjah and Northern Emirates for the AGMC BMW 24-Hour Race.
This groundbreaking alliance redefines quality, safety, and precision standards.
The collaboration underscores the shared commitment of both leaders to precision and innovation, leveraging their strengths to establish new standards for excellence. This unprecedented partnership strategically aligns values, uniting the trailblazers to elevate the AGMC BMW 24-Hour Race to unprecedented heights.
AGMC BMW's expertise, synonymous with cutting-edge automotive technology and precision engineering, is legendary on the racetrack and complements American Hospital Dubai's commitment to state-of-the-art patient care. The hospital, recognized as a leader in innovation, is committed to continually investing in the latest equipment to promote patient safety. Its use of state-of-the-art technologies, including robotics, underscores the significance of partnering with industry giants like AGMC BMW.
The alliance opens avenues for collaboration in precision technologies and innovation in healthcare and engineering, highlighting mutual harmony in values, vision, passion for innovation and benchmark setting.
As part of this, American Hospital Dubai and AGMC BMW will actively engage in promotional activities, community outreach, and collaborative initiatives that showcase the integration of cutting-edge technologies in healthcare and automotive engineering.
Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, welcomed the Precision Alliance and said, "We are excited about our collaboration with AGMC BMW, which is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of precision in healthcare. By joining forces with AGMC BMW, renowned for their precision engineering, we are creating a synergy that will redefine the standards of excellence in healthcare and automotive engineering."