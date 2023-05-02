Al-Futtaim Health, part of Al-Futtaim Group, and Mohamad & Obaid AlMulla Group (M&O Group) have announced a strategic collaboration to expand the region's healthcare sector. This partnership is a major milestone in healthcare development, paving the way for new expansions across the UAE, GCC, the Middle East and North Africa, and Egypt.

As part of this collaboration, American Healthcare Systems (AHS), the healthcare management division of M&O Group, will oversee the management of HealthHub Clinics and Pharmacies, Al-Futtaim Health's chain of primary care community clinics and pharmacies in the UAE and beyond. The partnership aims to provide exceptional healthcare services and innovative solutions to the community through an integrated and performance-driven approach.

AHS offers the broadest bandwidth of health management services, including revenue management, HR services, biomedical facilities, pharmacy, laboratory, outpatient, daycare and marketing services, branding, and financial planning and analysis.

Under the agreement with Al-Futtaim Health, AHS' management stewardship includes overseeing the revenue cycle from patient registration to final bill payment, recruitment of clinical and non-clinical staff, maintenance and repair of medical equipment and other biomedical facilities, management and operation of pharmacies, laboratories, daycare, and outpatient services, and developing marketing strategies, financial plans, and revenue growth strategies.

AHS' comprehensive performance-driven processes promote greater operational efficiency, cost savings, innovation, talent retention and enhanced competitiveness.

The collaboration is in addition to an earlier partnership between American Hospital Dubai, the flagship brand of the M&O Group, and Al-Futtaim Health. Under the agreement, Al-Futtaim Health's aesthetic clinic Maison Lutétia Dubai, a member of the American Hospital Care Network (AHCN), will be managed by American Hospital Dubai.

American Hospital Dubai announced the launch of AHCN, its metamorphic initiative, at Arab Health 2023. The care network will help member healthcare providers enhance their clinical, educational and research-led healthcare and organisational performance through expertise and skills sharing. They will also gain exclusive access to American Hospital Dubai's knowledge, best practices and breakthroughs in advanced healthcare.

Al-Futtaim Health, a division of Al-Futtaim Group, is a leading healthcare provider in the UAE, delivering exceptional services and innovative solutions to the community through its network of HealthHub clinics and medical facilities.

"We are delighted to partner with Al-Futtaim Health for managing their HealthHub Clinics,” said Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of M&O Group. “The Mohamad & Obaid AlMulla Group has always embodied excellence and progress through performance and processes. The American Healthcare System (AHS) furthers our legacy and core values of enhancing clinical and organisational standards for the greater good. We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding association."