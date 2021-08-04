Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi has received the Emergency Department license issued by the Department of Health (DoH), the hospital announced in a statement on Tuesday.
The certification will allow the hospital to provide critical care to patients affected by acute, life-threatening conditions. Its emergency department is led by a team of doctors trained and certified by the medical board in North America,and can provide 24-hour paediatric, adult and geriatric emergency care.
Adult and paediatric care
The department is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, resuscitation beds for life-threatening cases, and telemetry monitoring beds for those requiring comprehensive medical management. Additionally, it provides expedited care for minor emergencies through the fast-track zone.
Dr Zuhair Al Sharafi, director and head of the Emergency Department at Burjeel Medical City, said: “At Burjeel Medical City, we are capable and equipped with all the resources to take care of the health-care needs of any emergency case — adult or paediatric — coming to us. Our doctors and nurses are extensively trained and experienced. We are committed and dedicated to ensuring efficient and safe emergency care round-the-clock.
John Sunil, the hospital’s CEO, said: “We have a highly qualified team of doctors and professionals on board. The Emergency Department status accorded to us by DoH will contribute significantly towards our purpose of serving the community better.”