In a statement, the Abu Dhabi emirate public health provider reiterated that individuals who have beat COVID-19 can safely donate blood 10 days after testing positive, as long as they are asymptomatic. Others who are symptomatic after COVID-19 infection can also donate blood 10 days after symptoms have resolved, as can people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Blood donation is a noble humanitarian act and supports the UAE spirit of giving back. A healthy person can donate blood every 56 days, and there are also many surprising benefits renews donor activity and strengthens his body. On behalf of Seha, I would like to thank all of the public who continued to selflessly donate blood during the pandemic to help meet the needs of hospitals and patients. From the support that the blood bank receives from donors, we will together protect the health and safety of patients and make a substantial impact on their journey towards recovery,” said Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Seha acting group chief operations officer.

Serving hospitals

In 2021, the Abu Dhabi Blood Banks Services (ADBBS), which provides blood transfusion services in Abu Dhabi emirate, contributed to saving the lives of thousands of patients who required critical and emergency health care. ADBBS is committed to providing adequate and safe supply of blood to all 50 public and private hospitals across the emirate in cases of critical need and emergency.

Last year, Abu Dhabi health regulator, the Department of Health (DoH) highlighted that a single unit of blood can be separated into its many components – red blood cells, plasma, platelets and cryoprecipitate.

“A single donate saves many lives,” the DoH added.

Need for regular donation

Speaking about the importance of donating blood for patients, Dr. Huda Al Shamsi, Director of Blood Bank Services in Abu Dhabi said there is a great need for the community to continue donating.

“We rely heavily on regular blood donations from the UAE community to keep our blood banks filled with the necessary stock to save patient lives, especially people who constantly need blood transfusions, like thalassaemia and sickle cell anemia patients. I would like to reassure the public that safety is our top priority and all of blood banks and facilities across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain or Al Dhafra follow the necessary COVID-19 precautionary measures,” she added.

In addition to donating at the blood banks, residents can also donate blood at one of the many donation drives organised by the ADBBS collaboratively with companies and organisations.

Blood bank working hours

Abu Dhabi Blood Bank: 7am – 10pm from Sunday to Friday, closed on Saturday. Call 02 8191700 to book an appointment.

Al Ain Blood Bank: 7am – 9pm from Monday to Friday, 9am – 6pm on Sunday, closed on Saturday. Call 03 7074191 to book an appointment.