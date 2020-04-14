Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Umm Al Emarat Park has launched its #GrowAtHome campaign to promote health at home while “delivering the park experience” to residents across UAE.

Through the campaign, residents will have the opportunity to join online sessions on the park’s social channels, with activities ranging from cooking, planting, exercising and meditating.

The park’s social media channels will host many activities, such as a gardening 101 series, where followers will learn how to grow plants and produce their own from home, as well as the cooking series, courtesy of the park’s restaurants.

Additionally, the park’s fitness instructors, in addition to designated UAE-based trainers, will be posting weekly workouts. Followers can also join the park’s yoga sessions provided by Seven Wellness.

The park had closed on March 22 and remains so until further notice.

Rasha Kablawi, head of the park’s corporate affairs and communication department, said: “Umm Al Emarat Park has a role to play in supporting and promoting the UAE government’s efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of our residents and community.”