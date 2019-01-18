Doctors therefore called for residents to be more vigilant around children. They also called for a round-the-clock service that provides urgent advice in cases of poisoning. The Abu Dhabi Department of Health already runs a poisoning and drug information centre, but it is only functional on weekdays between 7am and 3pm. “While we saw no fatalities in our study, it is crucial to treat poisoning cases as urgently as possible. This is why a 24-hour centre or hotline would be especially beneficial,” said Dr Al Azzabi.