Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Health has launched an official website to keep residents informed about the coronavirus outbreak.
In a tweet, the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said the site “includes interactive features, updates from official sources, and answers to related queries.
A screen grab of the proposed page shows a count of the total number of people affected by the novel coronavirus, as well as the number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 worldwide. It will also include an advisor that will allow users to pose questions to authorities on the disease, and a map of the most affected areas around the world.
The website has been developed by UAE-based artificial intelligence services firm, Saal.ai.