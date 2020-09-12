Abu Dhabi: Over 77,300 patients have been treated since March at public facilities in Abu Dhabi offering dialysis, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) announced on Saturday.
These kidney care services have been offered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic at Al Mafraq, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Tawam Kidney Care Centre in Al Ain and Al Dhafra Kidney Care Centre.
In its statement, Seha said patients undergoing treatment at all its kidney Care centers strictly adhered to international and local safety guidelines, such as the use of face masks, the practice of social distancing and continuous hand washing and sanitisation. All workers were also with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and were provided with additional training in preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus. In addition, surfaces at all facilities were sanitised and sterilised with disinfectants regularly to provide a safe and comfortable environment for all patients and employees.
Home kidney care services
Doctors and nurses also continued delivering home kidney care services, such as kidney dialysis, and consulted with patients via Seha’s Virtual Outpatient Clinic to ensure the seamless continuation of treatment. Patients were able to receive medical care from the safety of their homes, with prescribed medication delivered to their doorsteps.
Till date, Seha kindey care facilities have performed about 260 kidney transplants, numbering about six transplants each month. The facilities also have a high success rate, which is the number of patients whose bodies do not reject a donor kidney. In the first year after transplant, the success rate ranges from 95 to 98 per cent, and is about 85 per cent after five years.