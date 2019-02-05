Humaid Al Qutami, director general of the DHA, said: “The survey is in line with the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as it is a tool that will help us create a happy and healthy community. It is in line with the Dubai Health Strategy 2016-2021 that emphasises on the need to foster and develop research in healthcare. The aim of the survey is to understand the needs of Dubai’s nationals and residents so that we can meet these needs by devising policies and processes after evidence-based data collection.”