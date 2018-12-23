The hospital currently sees 150,000 patient encounters each year, including more than 500 deliveries per month. “We want to be able to complete more than 225,000 patient encounters, with more than 750 deliveries every month. Our current resources are operating at near-full capacity, and there is definitely a demand for more paediatric and women’s healthcare services,” Majd Abu Zant, chief operating officer at UE Medical, told Gulf News.