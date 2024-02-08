Dubai: Have you downloaded the Gulf News Fun Drive tracker app?

The Fun Drive Tracker app has been designed for the safety and better experience for participants of the Fun Drive. Once you download the app, register using your Fun Drive number.

An OTP will be sent, after the registration. Once verified, participants will get full access to the app.

Why the App is a must to download

“For one, your app is a way to be connected to the marshals, the control room manning participants on the Gulf News Fun Drive route,” explained Mitchell Perera, Head of Control Room of the Gulf News Fun Drive.

He added: “Perera said the app will be available only for the two days of the Gulf News Fun Drive (Feb 10 and Feb. 11, 2024) and will be disabled thereafter.

How it works

“The app tracks participants while they are travelling on the set route. The participant’s GPS location is tracked by app and communicated to the Control Team ensuring that they are headed on the set route. Participants can also track their route through the app and see if they are off the course from the set route.”

Tips to handle the app

Download and register the app only on the device which you will use during the Fun Drive. The app requires cellular data connectivity (4G/5G). Please ensure the cellular data is switched on and enabled for the app. Your mobile Location Services should also be enabled for Fun Drive Tracker App. Make sure you have recharging options handy in the vehicle as most tracking apps consume extra power.

Guidelines on how to use the App

• Open the GN Fun Drive app

• The app will ask permission to access your Location please choose Always Allow / Agree

• The app will ask permission to send you Notifications. This is optional. But it is helpful to Allow this

• It will display the description and functionality of the app. Tap I Agree

• Register by typing your Fun Drive number and tap SMS My OTP

• You will receive an OTP via SMS on your registered mobile number

• Enter your OTP, and tap Register My Mobile

• Your mobile and Fun Drive app should now be registered

• Switch Enable Tracking to ON

• Your Latitude and Longitude should now display

• Tap View Route Map to view the Fun Drive route map (This will only be available on the actual day of the Fun Drive)

• You will now be on the Map View and see three options

• My Location will point your location on the map

• Route Map will show the route map

• Call Support will show the support numbers you can call in case you need help.

• Your app is now ready, do not close the app so we can continuously track you while participating in the event.

More tips ahead of the Gulf News Fun Drive

In preparation for the Gulf News Fun Drive, take care of the following

1. Remember to download the tracker app

2. The Fun Drive number is a set of two numbers to be collected at check-in

3. Collect your food vouchers at check in

4. One lunch box per participant will be provided

5. Collect goody bags, water before heading for breakfast

6. After breakfast head to the line up

7. Ensure all four tyres are deflated

8. Don’t litter on camp. Find a bin to throw waste

