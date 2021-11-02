Enjoy a variety of cuisines and invigorating views at the Waldorf as the temperature dips

There’s surely nothing nicer than feeling those first gentle cool breezes as we move through autumn in Dubai.

Along with the fresher air comes the urge to sit outside and bask in the emirate’s gorgeous views while eating incredible food. Forget the messy hassle of barbecues at home, time to let the professionals spoil you rotten.

If you are hankering for some high-class al fresco fare, there’s one destination that’s simply unmissable – the gorgeously picturesque Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. This haven within the city has pulled out all the stops to take demanding foodies on a culinary global tour, all while soaking up the resort’s breath-taking ocean views.

If it’s fine dining you’re after, then it has to be Social by three-star Michelin chef Heinz Beck located on a beautiful sea-facing terrace. With his famously innovative take on Italian classics, at Social the master of modern gastronomy offers contemporary dishes that will catch you by surprise.

Take your time to browse the delights of Social’s a la carte menu with highlights such as Black Angus beef tartare, lobster potato gnocchi, and memory of lasagna and yellow corn chicken breast with fennel and cereal. If you’re vegan or vegetarian – no problem! The menu also features a selection of enticing vegetarian and vegan options.

Feeling adventurous? Then put your palate in the hands of Head Chef Francesco Acquaviva and his renowned Blind Menu. Simply share your culinary preferences and enjoy a five-, seven-, or 10-course journey of dishes created just for you. Squisito!

And if your heart has been pining for a luxurious brunch, rejoice! The popular Sociale Saturday brunch is back with its traditional Italian family-style dishes – along with a new premium twist featuring oysters, truffle, caviar, and foie gras.

There is a mouth-watering selection of brunch treats to try. Dive into homemade suppli, beef tartare with black truffle, seared tuna with avocado and sesame, and a fine de claire oyster platter – not to mention black truffle risotto, spaghetti with lemon and caviar, and everyone’s favourite fagotelli carbonara. Yum!

With gentle tunes spun by a local DJ, this is a truly relaxing afternoon experience for enjoying with friends and family – or perhaps to celebrate a special occasion.

The revamped Sociale brunch runs from 1pm-4pm every Saturday and is priced at Dh400 per person inclusive of soft beverages, and Dh600 per person for bespoke beverages inclusive of selected classic Italian concoctions, grapes, and hops.

Spice it up

However, if you want to spice up your life, then it’s time to take a foodie trip across South East Asia at the extraordinary LAO at Waldorf Astoria.

This popular dining spot – a go-to for serious Dubai connoisseurs – serves up tastebud-tingling dishes made using authentic spices, sauces, and cooking techniques. With a bistro feel and relaxed ambience, LAO is famed for its highly skilled chefs hailing from Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Sit outside to enjoy views of the hotel's pretty central gardens while tucking into Asian classics such as papaya salad and Thai green curry, or the phenomenally flavourful beef pho and hearty Indonesian soto daging. Unforgettable!

Soothe your soul

If work has been sapping your energy, then it’s time to discover a poolside oasis to soothe your soul – Waldorf’s gorgeous Palm Avenue. Situated in the heart of the hotel's elegant grounds, this laid-back and secluded dining spot serves up comforting Californian-inspired delights such as tacos, quesadillas, Hawaiian vanilla pannacotta, and scrummy baked apple tart.

In the evening, Palm Avenue transforms into a chic restaurant and lounge where you can enjoy a stunning sunset while sampling a beautifully mixed cocktail and shisha. Just the place for a romantic evening with someone special or fun night out with the group. The restaurant also boasts intimate over-water dining cabanas – perfect for maybe even popping the big question.

And on Sunday evenings, it’s all about the meat at Palm Avenue. The eatery showcases an impressive selection of prime cuts to tempt carnivores, as well as perfectly executed classic like steak tartare and tangy prawn cocktail. With live entertainment and a slow and easy vibe, this could well become your favourite weekday retreat.