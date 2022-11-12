The second edition of Gulf News Immigration and Citizenship 2022 (GNICE) was inaugurated by the Abdul Hamid Ahmed, CEO of Al Nisr Publishing and editor-in-chief of Gulf News, at the Shangri La Hotel Dubai on November 12.

A one-stop shop for all your global immigration solutions

The much-anticipated two-day event marking its second year, has received an overwhelming response with over 3,000 registrations and over 30 exhibitors and will conclude on November 13. From EU countries to Caribbean to USA, Australia, Canada and several other Mediterranean countries, the world is open for immigration and visitors have the choice to make an informed decision at the event. Besides offering comprehensive information on a variety of immigration, residency, investment and second passport options, GNICE will host several panel discussions and seminars at the venue, to educate visitors throughout the two days.

Commenting on the current trend of immigration across the globe, Abdul Hamid said the exhibition was back by public demand as people were looking for second save havens to pursue a good lifestyle, high happiness quotient, good education and business opportunities.

Free-of-cost access to immigration advise

He said, “There are various reasons people are looking to immigrate. Students are in search of high-quality university education, skilled workers and business investors are in search of better opportunities, families from war-torn countries are looking for safe and secure home and people are looking for a second passport that gives them access to several countries. Consultants at the GNICE exhibition will share all this information and much more, free -of- cost. The registration is free, and people get access to such a wide spectrum of exhibitors under one roof.”

Abdul Hamid added that with the new world order, several new opportunities for investment in global real estate, business investments and wealth planning have opened up and people required to take informed decisions. An event like this could provide a 360-degree perspective for potential immigrants.

Comprehensive residency options for Canada and Australia

Clint Khan the Director of Y Axis, the Gold Sponsor of GNICE 2022, said they were all set to provide complete migration solutions to people. “We are the leading overseas immigration consultants and will provide comprehensive information to people looking for residency programmes to Canada and Australia. There are programmes to migrate for higher studies, open business branches through a residency or go in for investment in real estate in these countries. Y-Axis is not only providing free counselling sessions but speaking to people to understand their needs and tailor the migration choices as per their needs. We also provide IELTS and other language proficiency tests. Our consultation has facilitated thousands of people to live, invest and work in Canada and Australia.”

Inauguration of GNICE 2022

Portugal a hot immigration destination