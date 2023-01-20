A word from Gulf News…

Gulf News CEO and Editor-in-Chief Abdul Hamid Ahmad said: “Gulf News readers know exactly what they will get when they subscribe – quality journalism, great content and high journalistic standards. This is not only in our print edition but also online and that is why we are running, for the second year, a digital and print bundle offer.

“We know that readership habits are changing, some prefer a printed version of the newspaper, while others go online. So, this offer gives an option to both groups. This is a chance for families to instill the habit of reading news in their children and future generations. Also, I would like to extend a big thank you to subscribers who were print readers and now also read our content online. This shows their support and appreciation for Gulf News’ journalistic standards.”

Gulf News Director for Circulation Sales and Distribution Potru Raju spoke about the subscription bundle offer.

“Like every year, this year, too, we are offering amazing gift vouchers worth more than Dh 1000 to our existing and new subscribers. Many of our subscribers have been our loyal readers for well over two decades. In honour of giving back to our subscribers, we have created new offers for our loyal readers as a way to thank them for being with us. My message to all the readers is to take this opportunity and subscribe.

“I’d also like to thank all our esteemed partners for their participation in the subscription campaign.”

A word from our partners…

Group CEO at Life Healthcare Group, Jobilal M. Vavachan, said: “We at Life are elated at this new opportunity to partner with a renowned media outlet like Gulf News, helping their subscribers to take care of their health and wellbeing. Life Healthcare Group is a one-stop solution for all your healthcare needs, with brands such as Life Pharmacy, Life Clinics and Medical Centres and Life Opticals.”

Managing Director at SRG Nurseries LLC, Mohammad Arshad said: “SRG was founded on the principles of bringing life, joy, and enrichment into people's homes and routines, one plant at a time. And with the company continuing to undertake multifaceted landscaping projects of various scopes, we find it vital to commemorate our roots. This is why we are beyond ecstatic to partner with Gulf News, once again, to reiterate that essence and share it with the steadfast readers of Gulf News.”

Managing Director at India Palace Restaurant LLC, K. Muralee Dharan, said: “Since 1997, India Palace has offered the UAE community a chance to experience the authentic flavours of Indian cuisine with 400-year-old recipes, passed down through generations of royal chefs from the Mughal Era, featuring a wide variety of dishes that are sure to delight everyone's taste buds.

“Over the past 26 years, we have left no stone unturned in perfecting the art of dum pukht [slow cooking], where food is cooked on a slow flame, combined with rich spices, allowing the food to be magically infused with a depth of flavour and aroma fit for royalty. With locations in Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah, we offer a menu that features traditional dishes such as biryani, kebabs, and curries, all made with the freshest and highest quality ingredients. Our menu also includes vegan options for those who prefer vegetarian and vegan cuisine. It is our pleasure to invite Gulf News subscribers to enjoy a dining experience that is unmistakably Indian, regal, authentic, and unforgettable.”

Director – Concept Cuisine at Southern Fried Chicken Restaurant LLC (SFC), Rohith Muralya said: “Since 1989, SFC Plus has been serving the UAE its legendary Southern Fried Chicken, and has become a one-stop destination for all cravings, with pizzas, burgers, and seafood on its menu. We believe great food brings friends and families together, and communities thrive when sharing a meal. We want to change how people see fast food by only making the freshest food and serving it up daily with the best ingredients. This is fresh, fast food. With our partnership with Gulf News, we are delighted to treat the UAE community to a taste of fresh fast food.”

CEO at the Brainy n Bright, robotics courses provider, Esrat Noori said: “We are making 21st century STEM education more accessible and impactful by offering its courses to Gulf News readers as part of a subscription campaign. Brainy n Bright is a leading global EdTech firm with physical classrooms in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, New Jersey, and Bengaluru, serving students from over 30 countries through in-classroom and instructor-led live sessions on 150+ technology programs, catering to children and professionals. We work with schools, universities, organisations and communities. With consecutive recognition as the Best Global STEM Institution for 2021 and 2022, Brainy n Bright extends an invitation to everyone to join us to learn and explore the world of emerging technologies.”

Three easy ways to subscribe to the Gulf News print and digital bundle offer:

1) You can email at digitalsubscriptions@gulfnews.com or call on 600599901.

2) You can email at circ@gulfnews.com or call on 600587234.