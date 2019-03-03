New service, which covers other credit refunds, runs up to May 31

A woman reads her DEWA bill at her home in front of a computer screen. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News File

Dubai: You can now get your utility security deposits and other credit refunds through Western Union in the UAE and around the world.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has made it more convenient for residents to get their security deposits and credit refunds through exchange houses with Western Union agents, instead of having to visit their headquarters or customer happiness centres.

Through this service, Dewa’s customers can request security deposit and credit refunds from Dewa’s website or through the utility’s application and choose Western Union as the pay-out option, at no extra charge until May 31, 2019.

Customers can receive their funds from Western Union anywhere around the world as soon as they receive a security deposit notification from Dewa.