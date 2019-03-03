Dubai: You can now get your utility security deposits and other credit refunds through Western Union in the UAE and around the world.
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has made it more convenient for residents to get their security deposits and credit refunds through exchange houses with Western Union agents, instead of having to visit their headquarters or customer happiness centres.
Through this service, Dewa’s customers can request security deposit and credit refunds from Dewa’s website or through the utility’s application and choose Western Union as the pay-out option, at no extra charge until May 31, 2019.
Customers can receive their funds from Western Union anywhere around the world as soon as they receive a security deposit notification from Dewa.
“Dewa aims to use innovative tools that enhance the quality of its services, based on the highest standards of efficiency and reliability. Customers can complete all their transactions anytime, anywhere using Dewa’s multiple smart channels without the need to visit the centres, saving their time and effort, and making them happier,” said Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa.