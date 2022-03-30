Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, presented the World Government Summit award for the winners of the Government Tech Prize for innovative digital solutions.
In its seventh and special edition, the Government Tech Prize recognizes innovations within six main focus areas aiming to contribute to solving common global challenges.
“This award emphasized the role of the World Government Summit in promoting innovative smart solutions to today’s exceptional global challenges,” said Sheikh Makotum on his Twitter account.
The prize in its special edition awards bold government tech innovations that drive impact in six focus areas at the summit, held at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The AI government services winner was Burokratt virtual assistant from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, Estonia.
The health and well-being winner was Sleepio and Daylight apps in cooperation with the national health service, Scotland.
The breakthrough innovation winner was Visolis in cooperation with the Department of Energy, USA.
The refugees category went to Tykn in collaboration with the ministry of Foreign Affairs in Turkey.
The remote education winner was EDUQ+ platform in cooperation with the department of education in Brazil.
The climate change winner was Flash Forest company in collaboration with Emissions Reduction Alberta, Canada.
For the first time ever in government awards, the winners received the award‘s shield, as well as a copy of the same award as a non-fungible token (NFT).
UAE became first government in the world to present its awards in this digital format, linking the winner and the prize digitally.