As per the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE PAP constructed four road and bridge projects worth $121 million, which included the reconstruction of two flood-destroyed bridges on Swat River and two new roads in southern and northern Waziristan. These are among the most vital projects with regard to the development of infrastructure in remote areas in Pakistan. They also help in the social, economic, educational and health development there.